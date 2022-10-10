AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who ‘do the crime’

Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his...

READ MORE