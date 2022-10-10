Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 12:18 am
< a min read
      

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems
From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP
Senator: Dems back reparations for those who ‘do the crime’
Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his...

READ MORE

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who ‘do the crime’

Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|16 AAPA 2022 Annual Convention & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories