AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
READ MORE
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.