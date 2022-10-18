AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime

House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

Mike Lee tries to...

READ MORE