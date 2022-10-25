AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system
Arizona...
READ MORE
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pa. Senate debate
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system
Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.