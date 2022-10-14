AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear
READ MORE
Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear
Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists
Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.