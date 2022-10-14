Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 12:45 am
< a min read
      

Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear

READ MORE

Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear

Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists

Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|20 Fort Stewart Tech Expo
10|20 The Urgency of Data Sharing in...
10|20 Building a Long-Term Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories