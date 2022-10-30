AP Top Political News at 7:41 a.m. EDT

From Bakke to Fisher, evolution of affirmative action cases
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where...
READ MORE
From Bakke to Fisher, evolution of affirmative action cases
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.