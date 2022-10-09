On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 7:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 9, 2022 7:57 am
< a min read
      

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’
National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace
In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election...

READ MORE

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God’

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 IACP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories