AP Top Political News at 7:57 a.m. EDT

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election...

READ MORE