On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 9:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 16, 2022 9:56 am
< a min read
      

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives
Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
At debate,...

READ MORE

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives

Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’

Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 XChange NexGen Security Workshop 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories