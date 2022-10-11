On Air: Off The Shelf
Beto O’Rourke raises another $25M for last leg of Texas race

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 10:18 am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Tuesday his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch before November’s elections.

O’Rourke has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become of the 2022 midterms. The former El Paso congressman and presidential candidate is trying to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in Texas.

Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.

O’Rourke did not say how much money his campaign has on hand — or how much it has spent — while teasing his fundraising numbers before filing his latest campaign finance report. He said the latest contributions since July came from nearly 475,000 donors.

Texas has no limits on campaign contributions.

