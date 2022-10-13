Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: CONSUMER PRICES — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

CONSUMER PRICES — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

SOCIAL SECURITY — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the higher cost of everyday living. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 890 words, photos.

With: SOCIAL SECURITY-INCREASE-EXPLAINER. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

And: FINANCIAL WELLNESS-SOCIAL SECURITY — The increase in payments is not expected to have a big impact on the trust that funds Social Security. That fund was already predicted to be insolvent by 2035. But that doesn’t mean there will be no Social Security payments after that date. A trustees report released in June said the government will still be able to pay 80% of scheduled benefits when the fund is depleted. By Cora Lewis. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MORTGAGE RATES — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely to climb further as the Federal Reserve has all but promised more rate increases in its battle to tamp down persistent inflation. By Matt Ott. SENT: 410 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —A worse-than-expected report on inflation is hitting Wall Street Thursday, and stocks are falling toward their weakest levels in almost two years. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

IMF-GLOBAL ECONOMY — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 370 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. By Matt Ott. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law — an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. By Josh Boak. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OFF THE CHARTS-RECESSION STOCKS — The S&P 500 has plunged roughly 24% from its record earlier this year. If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market may have still more to drop. By Stan Choe. SENT: 420 words, photos.

EARNINGS:

DELTA AIR LINES-RESULTS — Delta Air Lines reported a $695 million third-quarter profit as higher average fares this summer and a lucrative credit-card business more than offset higher fuel prices. By David Koenig. SENT: 490 words, photos.

WALGREENS-RESULTS — Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts in the final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TAIWAN-EARNS-TSMC — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday quarterly profit rose 79.7% over a year earlier to $8.8 billion amid surging demand. SENT: 420 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — The lack of a few things most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving many railroad workers to vote against deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. By Josh Funk SENT: 300 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NYC RECOVERY — As kids returned to school last month, people watching New York City pull itself out of COVID-19’s shadow wondered whether workers who fled Manhattan’s office towers during the pandemic would finally return in a rush, too. By Deepti Hajela. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY:

PHILANTHROPY-BIRTH-JUSTICE-GRANTS — Sona Smith, Ms. Foundation’s Birth Justice program officer, said the foundation donated $1 million this year to grassroots organizations that “build power within the birth justice movement and address race-based health disparities, birth experiences and birth outcomes.” By Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-ECONOMY — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant role in the economy for the ruling Communist Party and tighter control over entrepreneurs at a party meeting that starts this weekend. The only question, economists and political analysts say, is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and include supporters of the markets and private enterprises that generate jobs and wealth. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

And:

CHINA-US — The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of “Cold War thinking” and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for “out-competing China” and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SAUDI ARABIA-US — Saudi Arabia on Thursday said that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies including Russia to cut oil production by a month until just before the upcoming American midterm elections. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — A senior member of the U.K. government on Thursday rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. SENT: 260 words, photos.

