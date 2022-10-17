Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: BRITAIN ECONOMY — Britain’s new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

BRITAIN ECONOMY — Britain’s new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BRITAIN TREASURY CHIEF PROFILE — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government. Jeremy Hunt, named Britain’s new Treasury chief three days ago, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss’ tax-cutting economic stimulus package. SENT: 550 words, photos.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTION — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation’s second-largest private employer are facing off at a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. By Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street, the latest about-face for a market that has seen a lot of sudden ups and downs recently. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

INSIDER Q&A-SUSTAINABLE INVESTING — Lisa Woll, the outgoing CEO of sustainable investing organization US SIF, talks to The Associated Press about how the industry is confronting challenges from political foes opposed to its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance. By Stan Choe. SENT: 830 words, photos.

EARNINGS:

EARNS-BANK-OF-AMERICA — Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 320 words, photo.

INDUSTRY:

PREGNANCY DRUG-REMOVAL — The maker of a drug intended to reduce premature births is making a last-ditch effort to keep its medication on the market. The Food and Drug Administration says recent data shows the drug doesn’t work. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HOLMES-FRAUD-TRIAL — A federal judge will hear evidence about whether a key witness in a high-profile trial that culminated in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes being convicted of investor fraud may now be second guessing his own testimony. By Michael Liedtke. SENT: 260 words. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

KANYE WEST-PARLER — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 340 words, photos.

MEDIA-NBC-EDUCATION — Leaning into education aggressively for a news organization, NBC News is making its leaders available to students this week for a one-day digital seminar on how to succeed in the news business. UPCOMING: By 3:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

UGANDA INTERNET LAW — A group of Ugandan activists has launched a legal challenge to controversial new legislation criminalizing some internet activity in the East African country. SENT: 400 words , photo.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-LIZ WESTON-INFLATION MOVES — Inflation isn’t leaving your life — at least not right now. While it’s still hanging around, you can take three specific actions to better insulate your finances. By Liz Weston of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

CHINA-COAL BOOM — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. SENT: 460 words, photo.

——————————

