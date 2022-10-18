Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: STRONG DOLLAR-GLOBAL IMPACT — As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680.

TOP STORIES:

STRONG DOLLAR-GLOBAL IMPACT — As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poor countries. By Paul Wiseman, Kelvin Chan, Samy Magdy and Ayse Wieting. SENT: 1,080 words, photo.

EUROPE-ENERGY — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin. By Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BRITAIN POLITICS — This has not been a good week for Liz Truss. Britain’s prime minister is scrambling to recover her grasp on power after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets. By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka. SENT: 910 words, photos.

PARIS AUTO SHOW — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. By David McHugh. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

EARNINGS:

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-RESULTS — Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 420 words, photos.

HASBRO-RESULTS — Hasbro’s profit and sales slipped in the third quarter as families watched their spending on toys more closely with inflation cutting into budgets. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NETFLIX-RESULTS — Netflix is expected to report it has reversed its recent subscriber losses with a modest summertime gain that its management is hoping it can build upon with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. By Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING: By 5:00 p.m.

INDUSTRY:

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTION — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday. Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be counting ballots from a union election at an Amazon warehouse near Albany, New York. By Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 280 words, photos.

THEME PARK ATTENDANCE — Last year was a roller coaster ride for U.S. theme parks which only recaptured about two-thirds of the attendance from before the pandemic, according to a new report. By Michael Schneider. UPCOMING , By 11:00 a.m. EDT.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

MEDIA-SEMAFOR LAUNCH — The media organization Semafor launches Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 640 words, photo.

BRITAIN-FACEBOOK-GIPHY — Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. SENT: 340 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY:

PHILANTHROPY-GIRL SCOUTS — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches. Sofia Chang, CEO of the 110-year-old organization, said Tuesday that Scott’s support means as much to them as the donation itself. By Thalia Beaty. SENT: 720 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-GIVING TUESDAY — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the organization that grew out of the hashtag #GivingTuesday in part to fund a database of charitable giving and other acts of generosity. Melinda French Gates said GivingTuesday has helped people realize they can give in many ways and that the tenth anniversary of the hashtag seemed like the right time to donate to the organization again. By Thalia Beaty. SENT: 690 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-MILLENNIAL MONEY-FINANCIAL INSECURITY HELP — Millions of Americans deal with food, housing and general financial insecurity every year. Nonprofit organizations like 211.org and the National Low Income Housing Coalition can help you navigate the maze of local, state and federal programs available. By Kelsey Sheehy of NerdWallet. SENT: 850 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

GERMANY-NUCLEAR PLANTS — Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. SENT: 300 words, photos.

With: GERMANY-NUCLEAR SHUTDOWN-EXPLAINER — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country’s three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country’s long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 610 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-SINGAPORE — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. SENT: 370 words, photos.

——————————

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.