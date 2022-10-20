Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: WINTER HEATING — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

WINTER HEATING — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. By David Sharp. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BRITAIN POLITICS — British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

EUROPE-ENERGY — European Union leaders opened a two-day summit Thursday divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. By Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 760 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks are off to an uneven start on Wall Street as markets struggle to find direction amid more mixed news on company earnings. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. By Matt Ott. SENT: 410 words, photos.

HOME SALES — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters faced sharply higher mortgage rates, higher home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. By Alex Veiga. SENT: 150 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. By Matt Ott. SENT: 430 words, photos.

OFF THE CHARTS-MARKETS & MIDTERMS — The upcoming midterm elections could give the stock market a sorely needed boost by eliminating at least some of the uncertainty that’s clouding the way for investors. By Alex Veiga. SENT: 630 words, photos.

EARNINGS:

EARNS-AMERICAN AIRLINES — American Airlines is reporting a $483 million profit for the third quarter, as planes were mostly full and fares were higher over the hectic summer months. By David Koenig. SENT: 270 words, photos.

UNION PACIFIC-RESULTS — Union Pacific hauled in 13% more profit in the third quarter, but the railroad predicted Thursday that its customers will ship fewer items than it expected, suggesting that the economy may be slowing down. By Josh Funk. SENT: 350 words, photos.

EARNS-CSX — CSX railroad will release its third-quarter earnings report Thursday afternoon. The results may offer clues about whether the economy is headed for a recession. By Business Writer Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo.

INDUSTRY:

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected, increasing the prospects for a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the union’s latest request to add paid sick time on top of the 24% raises they received in the first deal. By Business Writer Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo By 1:00 p.m..

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-RV DELIVERY TREND — RV delivery is a growing trend that allows travelers to enjoy all of the conveniences of staying in an RV without actually having to drive it. Several companies offer delivery services for customers who rent, which can not only be more convenient, but also more affordable. By Sally French of NerdWallet. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

SPAIN-PORTUGAL-GAS-EXPLAINER — Households and businesses across Europe have struggled with high electricity prices for months, though they have fallen since late August peaks. Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and say the benefits are noticeable. By Ciaran Giles. SENT: 940 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 14th month in a row, government data showed Thursday, with exports and imports ballooning to record highs, as the declining value of the yen added to the soaring costs of imported energy, food and other goods. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 370 words, photo.

NIGERIA-GAS SUPPLIES — A major Nigerian energy company says it can’t deliver natural gas as promised in its contracts after deadly flooding hindered its operations. SENT: 560 words, photos.

TURKEY-ECONOMY — Turkey’s central bank has slashed interest rates for the third month in a row, making its biggest drop this year despite sky-high inflation that is squeezing people’s finances as it follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic views. SENT: 410 words, photos.

APEC-FINANCE — Finance ministers of major Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to combat inflation and target spending to support sustainable growth at a meeting in Bangkok ahead of a summit next month. SENT: 500 words, photos.

——————————

