Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION TECH — Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they’re taking steps... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION TECH — Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they’re taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month’s midterms. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. By David Klepper. SENT: 970 words, photos.

With: SOCIAL MEDIA-MIDTERMS-MISINFORMATION — A new report has found TikTok is bad detecting blatant U.S. election misinformation in ads. By Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 640 words, photo.

BRITAIN ECONOMY — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped. That’s underscored the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded from a failed financial plan. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks shook off a shaky start and are turning higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

YELLEN — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. SENT: 310 words, photos.

BIDEN-DEFICIT — President Joe Biden will speak Friday on the reduction in the federal budget deficit over the past year, which likely fell by $1.5 trillion from 2021. By Josh Boak. UPCOMING : 300 words at 10:30 a.m.

EARNINGS:

EARNINGS-AMERICAN EXPRESS — Credit card giant American Express said its third quarter profits rose a modest 3% from a year ago, despite a significant rise in revenue and spending from its cardmembers. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 350 words, photo.

INDUSTRY:

FOOD-BUTTER BOARD CRAZE — Legit gross or crazy delicious? Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights. Some food safety and nutrition experts are horrified. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

APPLE-APP STORE-ANTITRUST BATTLE — An appeals court will hear arguments in an antitrust battle over whether Apple’s ironclad grip on its iPhone app store is an illegal price-gouging tactic that hurts consumers and competition. The appeals court showdown comes 13 months after a federal judge upheld Apple’s right to maintain most of the competitive barricades protecting its lucrative app store and enriching its $2 trillion empire. By Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING , By 3:00 p.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA TROUBLES — Shares of social media companies are tumbling before the market open on Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce and Snap’s muted fourth-quarter outlook. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 450 words, photo.

THAILAND-TELECOMS MERGER — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision raising worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. SENT: 410 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

EUROPE-ENERGY — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine. By Samuel Petrequin and Raf Casert. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RUSSIA-VENEZUELA-SANCTIONS — Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

——————————

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.