Business News Digest

TOP STORIES: YE-ADIDAS — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over...

TOP STORIES:

YE-ADIDAS — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BRITAIN POLITICS — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BREATHING MACHINES-SAFETY RECALL — A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That’s causing frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — U.S. consumers confidence has waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding somewhat in recent months. By Matt Ott. SENT: 120 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

AP POLL-CLIMATE CHANGE — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. By Matthew Daly and Nuha Dolby. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

EARNINGS:

GENERAL-MOTORS-RESULTS — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 700 words, photos.

COKE-RESULTS — Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 230 words, photos.

ALPHABET RESULTS — Google’s corporate parent is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago as advertisers continue to rein in their spending amid mounting signs of a looming recession. By Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING: words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

ELECTRIC VEHICLES-URBAN LIVING — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,720 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 950 words has also been sent.

UNBANKED-SURVEY — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. releases its biennial survey of household use of banking and financial services. By Ken Sweet. UPCOMING: Developing from report scheduled for 11 a.m.

PHILANTHROPY:

PHILANTHROPY-LATINO-EQUITY — Juan Hernandez III leads Creser Capital Fund, which lends to people traditional banks often are reluctant to help. The growth his organization has experienced is the result of a growing effort by private foundations and nonprofit organizations like Latino Community Foundation and Hispanics in Philanthropy to advance economic growth for Latinos in the United States. UPCOMING , By 1:00 p.m., photo.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-MILLENNIAL MONEY-CREDIT CARD HACKS — If you’re trying to navigate inflation costs, some lesser-known money moves can unlock savings on your credit card. Whether you’re looking to ditch an annual fee, earn better rewards or make the most of cardholder incentives, familiarize yourself with actions that can free up money to put toward other goals. By Melissa Lambarena of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

EUROPE-ENERGY — European Union energy ministers on Tuesday started seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of an energy crisis for their citizens while maintaining a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. By Raf Casert. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CHINA-XINJIANG COTTON — A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BUDGET — Australia’s new government released plans Tuesday for more spending on families, the elderly, defense and its Pacific neighbors as the country braces for an economic slowdown due to rising interest rates, inflation and disastrous floods. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 700 words, photos.

