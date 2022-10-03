Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners,... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 720 words, photos.

KARDASHIAN-CRYPTO — Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that she promoted the Ethereum Max cryptocurrency without disclosing that she was paid to do so. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 530 words, photos.

ENERGY CRISIS — Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. By David McHugh. SENT: 640 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES- GRAIN — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. By Michael Biesecker, Sarah El Deeb and Beatrice Dupuy. SENT: 2,800 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,030 words has also been sent.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as Treasury yields ease off their multiyear highs. The British pound strengthened and borrowing costs for the U.K. government fell after the new, embattled government of Prime Minister Liz Truss abandoned plans to cut income tax rates for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that had set off turmoil in financial markets. By Damian J. Troise. SENT: 960 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

MUSK-TWITTER-COURT ENFORCEMENT — Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But suppose a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks? The likelihood of him losing badly — such as by an order of “specific performance” that forces him to complete the deal — has raised concerns about how the Delaware court would enforce its final ruling. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

ZELLE-FRAUD — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report coming out Monday from the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 600 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-KIMBERLY PALMER-HANDLE MEDICAL BILLS — Medical bills can quickly become overwhelming, but consumers often have more power than they might think when it comes to navigating them. Recent changes to how medical debt is reported by credit bureaus also help. By Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet. SENT: 890 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

TURKEY-ECONOMY — Turkey’s annual inflation reached 83.45% in September, according to official data on Monday, pushing the cost of essential goods higher and further hitting households already facing high energy, food and housing costs. By Emrah Gurel and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 640 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the world’s third largest economy grapples with rising costs, a weakening currency and slowing global demand. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HUNGARY-ENERGY-THEATERS — A theater in Hungary’s capital will sit through a cold and quiet winter after its managers chose to shut it down rather than pay skyrocketing utility prices that are putting a squeeze on businesses and cultural institutions across Europe. SENT: 720 words, photos.

EUROPE-PIPELINES — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. SENT: 510 words, photos.

