Business News Digest

TOP STORIES:

MUSK-TWITTER — Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. By Tom Krisher, Matt O’Brien, Barbara Ortutay and Randall Chase. SENT: 720 words, photos.

With:

MUSK-TWITTER-EXPLAINER — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like another stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock. But a combination of gambles or missteps by Musk and potential advantages that didn’t pan out made his hand appear weak in a trial looming over his attempt to back out of the deal. By Marcy Gordon. SENT: 590 words, photos.

OPEC OIL PRICES — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. By David McHugh. SENT: 980 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Wall Street is giving back some of its big gains from earlier in the week, as rising bond yields amp up the pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 was 1% lower early Wednesday. It’s coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest-rate hikes. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

WORLD TRADE FORECAST — The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes will grow a lackluster 1% next year as crises and challenges weigh on markets, including high energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BIDEN-MANUFACTURING — President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. By Josh Boak. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

LABELS-FOOD WASTE — “Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-FLORIDA-INSURANCE — Florida’s home insurance market was already on shaky ground and now faces an even mightier struggle after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. By Dee-Ann Durbin and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

MICHIGAN-ELECTRIC VEHICLES — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. By Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-DISINFORMATION — Researchers say Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine — using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. By David Klepper. SENT: 660 words, photo.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

MEDICARE ADVANTAGE-ZERO PREMIUMS — Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market this fall with offers for plans with no monthly price tag. Don’t fixate on the price, experts say. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-OFFSITES BUSINESS TRAVEL — With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale. By Sam Kemmis of NerdWallet. SENT: 750 words, photo.

BEHIND THE WHEEL-The Tesla Model S has enjoyed a nearly 10-year head start on the premium electric sedan competition, but the gap is beginning to close. By Alex Nishimoto of Edmunds. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

EUROPE-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS — European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SRI LANKA — International creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka to alleviate suffering as its people endure hunger, worsening poverty and shortages of basic supplies, Amnesty International said in a statement Wednesday. SENT: 460 words, photos.

