Business News Digest

TOP STORIES: ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a...

TOP STORIES:

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT-FEDERAL RESERVE — Five takeaways from the September jobs report that the Federal Reserve will weigh in determining whether and when to eventually ease the pace of its interest rate hikes. By Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 900 words by 2:00 p.m., photo.

MUSK-TWITTER OBSTACLES — Elon Musk’s renewed offer to buy Twitter for the $44 billion he agreed to in April isn’t just sailing along to completion. Four months of arguing over how Twitter counts its daily users has left scars and raised suspicion on both sides. Experts say that banks likely are scrambling to find investors to buy debt from the deal, and Musk is trying to hold together a coalition of investors that are pitching in money. By Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Good news on the economy is still bad news for Wall Street. Stocks are falling after a report on the U.S jobs market came in stronger than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will have no choice but continue its aggressive efforts to slow the economy with high interest rates, the bitter medicine it is using to fight inflation. By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

BINANCE-HACK — Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, may have lost more than $100 million following a hack of its Binance Smart Chain blockchain network. SENT: 310 words, photos.

HURRICANE IAN FLOODING — There are concerns that not enough people nationally have flood insurance at a time when climate change is believed to be making storms wetter. The Insurance Information Institute says only about 4% of homeowners nationwide have flood insurance although 90% of catastrophes in the U.S. involve flooding. By Rebecca Santana and Michael Phillis. SENT: 980 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-EUROPE-DATA PRIVACY — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. By Frank Bajak. SENT: 410 words, photos.

MEDIA-MORNING MILESTONE — ABC’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have reached a milestone on “Good Morning America.” They’re the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on one of the ABC, CBS or NBC morning news shows. Roberts and Stephanopoulos discuss their unexpected longevity on the air during a pivotal time for “GMA,” By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 975 words, photos.

EUROPE-ENERGY — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. By Lorne Cook, Karel Janicek and Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BRITIAN ENERGY — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 390 words, photos.

JAPAN-SECURITIES SCANDAL — Japan’s Financial Services Agency has ordered brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities to suspend its block trading operations for three months as part of penalties in a market manipulation case. SENT: 280 words, photos.

