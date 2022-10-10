Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: NOBEL-ECONOMICS — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

NOBEL-ECONOMICS — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures. By David Keyton, Frank Jordans and Paul Wiseman. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Britain’s Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government’s full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 490 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and high interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

INDUSTRY:

INSIDER Q&A-GOODWILL — Matthew Kaness, chief executive of GoodwillFinds, talks to The Associated Press about the nonprofit organizations new initiative to expand its online thrifting business. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 480 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-LIZ WESTON-SPOT GREAT 401(K) — It pays to know the difference between a good 401(k) and a great 401(k). Compared to an average plan, great plans offer features that could potentially lead to tens of thousands of dollars in additional retirement money. By Liz Weston of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

JAPAN-FOREIGN TOURISTS — Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times. The yen has weakened sharply against the dollar, giving some travelers much heftier buying power and making Japan nearly irresistible to bargain hunters. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FRANCE BRAZIL PLANE CRASH TRIAL — Airbus and Air France went on trial on manslaughter charges Monday over the crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight in 2009 that plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms, killing all 228 people aboard and leading to changes in air safety regulations. By Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Jeffrey Schaeffer. SENT: 510 words, photos.

