Business News Digest

TOP STORIES:

INFLATION IN SERVICES — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it’s becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America’s worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat’s visit to the animal doctor. The surging cost of veterinary services illustrates how high inflation has spread well beyond physical goods, such as cars, that became scarce as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic recession, to numerous services of which pet care is one example. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,380 words, photos.

And: PRODUCER PRICES — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOCIAL SECURITY INCREASE-EXPLAINER — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce what’s virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and plenty of controversy surrounds the move. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It’s also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have. By Stan Choe. UPCOMING , By 12:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

AFRICA-NATURAL GAS-EUROPE — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. By Krista Larson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

FEDERAL RESERVE-MINUTES — The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September meeting when it raised its benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a point – its third 0.75 percentage point increase in a row – in an effort to fight stubbornly high inflation. By Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: Developing from release of minutes at 2 p.m.

INDUSTRY:

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — The lack of a few things most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving many railroad workers to vote against deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. This week’s vote by one major railroad union to reject their deal renewed fears of a possible strike that could severely disrupt the economy even though the union pledged to return to the bargaining table before it would consider walking off the job. By Business Writer Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos.

UNITED AIRLINES-EUROPE — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. By David Koenig. SENT: 330 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW BOOSTER-KIDS — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 670 words, photos.

UNION BALLOT INITIATIVE-TENNESSEE — As U.S. support for labor unions climbs in polling and union shops sprout up in businesses from Starbucks storefronts to Amazon warehouses, Republican-led Tennessee will take its voters’ temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether Tennessee’s existing ban on workplaces with union shops requiring covered employees to pay dues should be added to the state constitution. UPCOMING:

PERSONAL FINANCE:

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-CHANGE MEDICARE PLANS — Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, which stretches from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. By Kate Ashford of NerdWallet. SENT: 890 words, photo.

BEHIND THE WHEEL-GV60 VS MODEL Y — The Tesla Model Y has been fending off a slew of new electric SUV rivals. One of the latest is the all-new GV60 from Genesis, a South Korean luxury brand. With the bar set high, does the GV60 have a chance against the ultra-popular Model Y? Edmunds finds out. By Michael Cantu of Edmunds. SENT: 810 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

BRITAIN ECONOMY— Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GERMANY ECONOMY — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe’s biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RUSSIA-EUROPE ENERGY — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. SENT: 710 words, photos.

FRANCE-FUEL SHORTAGES — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country. SENT: 460 words, photos.

