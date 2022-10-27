Grand jury to probe shooting death of Colorado man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying they believe officers needlessly escalated the June 10 situation in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, leading to their... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis.

The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying they believe officers needlessly escalated the June 10 situation in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, leading to their son’s death.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced Wednesday that she is presenting the case to a grand jury, which was empaneled Tuesday and will meet several times during November.

The shooting has already been investigated by a team of agencies led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation but, in addition to reviewing the evidence already gathered, the grand jury can also issue subpoenas to people compelling them to appear in court and testify under oath. If the evidence warrants it, they can issue an indictment, McCollum said in her announcement.

“It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgement — in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death. Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case,” she said.

In a statement, Glass’ parents welcomed the grand jury investigation, saying the “wheels of justice are turning in the right direction.”

“There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder,” Sally and Simon Glass said.

During a September news conference to discuss the shooting, Sally Glass said her son suffered from depression, had recently been diagnosed with ADHD and was “having a mental health episode” during his interaction with the police. Glass said her son was “petrified” and “paralyzed” by fear the night he was killed.

The shooting comes amid a national outcry for police reforms focused on crisis intervention, de-escalation and alternative policing programs. In Denver and New York, behavioral health specialists are sent to 911 callers facing crises that police may not be trained to address or could even exacerbate.

