Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-NORTH CAROLINA SENATE

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad. Democrats are targeting the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests between Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Budd is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber. By Hannah Schienbaum. SENT: 460 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— BEAR ATTACK — Officials say a man was injured when a black bear went into his cabin in the Smoky Mountains and charged at him.

— SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year.

____

SPORTS

FBN–RAVENS-PASS RUSH

BALTIMORE — After producing five sacks in a victory over Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens will try to keep the pressure on when they face Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

BKN–PISTONS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal and the Wizards return home after a loss to Cleveland to host Detroit. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

____

LOCALIZATION:

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

INFLATION-LOCALIZE IT — From voters in this year’s midterm elections to White House officials to Federal Reserve policymakers, chronically high inflation is becoming a deepening source of concern and anxiety. In the United States, consumer prices soared 8.2% over the past year. Though that was down slightly from the previous month, it was still near the highest rate in four decades. High inflation has spread to nearly every corner of the economy. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BROADBAND-INEQUITY-LOCALIZE IT — Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S. that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities, according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology’s impact on society. We provide data for about 40 cities and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO:

Fmr. US Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at 68

Climate envoy Kerry urges progress at COP27 summit

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

AUDIO:

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened jobs to women, dies

Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION-2022-PENNSYLVANIA-SENATE — Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year. They are waging a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. SENT. Developing from debate beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

ELECTION-2022-LOCAL-ELECTIONS-CLERKS — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. SENT.

ELECTRIC-VEHICLES-URBAN-LIVING — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices but charging up is a barrier for most renters. SENT.

POLL-CLIMATE-CHANGE — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. SENT.

STORYSHARE:

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: AP StoryShare allows news organizations to access content from other outlets while also sharing their own content and giving it expanded reach. With active networks covering 18 states as well as topic-based networks already up and running, we’ve just launched our newest network, Education. It’s free of charge – if you’ve got an interest, please reach out to your AP representative or email us at storyshare@ap.org … and find more information on StoryShare at https://www.ap.org/storyshare.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.