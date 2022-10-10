On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/10/2022

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 4:18 pm
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Monday. The Nasdaq fell 1%, while the Dow fell 0.3% U.S. bond trading was closed.

A much anticipated monthly report on consumer price inflation is coming up Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will also release this week the minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.27 points, or 0.7%, to 3,612.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.91 points, or 0.3%, to 29,202.88.

The Nasdaq fell 110.30 points, or 1%, to 10,542.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.23 points, or 0.6%, to 1,691.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,153.79 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is down 7,135.42 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,102.87 points, or 32.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 553.39 points, or 24.6%.

Top Stories