On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/17/2022

The Associated Press
October 17, 2022 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.

Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury...

READ MORE

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.

Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.

On Monday:

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

The S&P 500 rose 94.88 points, or 2.6%, to 3,677.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.9%, to 30,185.82.

The Nasdaq rose 354.41 points, or 3.4%, to 10,675.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.35 point, or 3.2%, to 1,735.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,088.23 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is down 6,152.48 points, or 16.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,969.17 points, or 31.8%.

        Read more: Government News

The Russell 2000 is down 509.56 points, or 22.7%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|24 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
10|24 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|24 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories