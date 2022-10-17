How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/17/2022

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%. Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury... READ MORE

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.

Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 94.88 points, or 2.6%, to 3,677.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.9%, to 30,185.82.

The Nasdaq rose 354.41 points, or 3.4%, to 10,675.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.35 point, or 3.2%, to 1,735.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,088.23 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is down 6,152.48 points, or 16.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,969.17 points, or 31.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 509.56 points, or 22.7%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.