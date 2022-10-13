Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate before the . Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little... READ MORE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate before the .

Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little new ground.

Both campaigns have mirrored arguments being made in races nationally, with Johnson , public safety and the economy while Barnes has tried to make it about Johnson’s views on election integrity and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, has during his years in the Senate and in his reelection campaign. A former plastics manufacturer, Johnson has questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, and touted unproven treatments for COVID-19.

Johnson and his allies have attacked Barnes as being “dangerous” and soft on crime, allegations that Democrats have said are racist. Barnes is seeking to become the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has denied he wants to defund the police, despite past comments that he wanted to redirect police funding.

The one-hour debate Thursday is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.