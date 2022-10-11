Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.” in Waterbury entered its second full day of discussions in the defamation trial. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found last year to 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit for broadcasting a... READ MORE

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”

in Waterbury entered its second full day of discussions in the defamation trial. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found last year to 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit for broadcasting a conspiracy theory that no children died and that the victims’ relatives were part of an elaborate hoax.

in the mass shooting at the school in Newtown, Connecticut. repeatedly told his millions of followers on his Infowars website show that the shooting didn’t happen.

, victims’ relatives and the FBI agent said they have been tormented and threatened — in person, by mail and on social media — by people who believed those lies. The plaintiffs’ lawyers have suggested to the jury that a just verdict could be in the hundred of millions of dollars.

The trial began Sept. 13. , Jones said he was “done saying I’m sorry” for calling the shooting a hoax. Outside of the courthouse he’s called the legal proceedings a “show trial” aimed at putting him out of business.

In a similar trial in Texas, a jury in August ordered Jones to pay to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, though that award could wind up being substantially reduced. A third such trial is expected to begin near the end of the year in Texas.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.