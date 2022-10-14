On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs

ERIC TUCKER
October 14, 2022 4:57 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

Top Stories