LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday.

Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace, while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters.

The uproar began with the release nearly two weeks ago of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, as well as a powerful labor leader. The group, all Latino Democrats, was captured on the recording scheming at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts during an hourlong conversation laced with bigoted comments.

“The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of eavesdropping,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.

The group approached the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday and asked for the agency to open an investigation, Moore said.

