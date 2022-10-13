Money and Markets Extra Digest

For the week ending Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 MONEY MATTERS-CHANGING MEDICARE PLANS How to change Medicare plans, and why you might want to. THE WEEK IN REVIEW Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from... READ MORE

For the week ending Saturday Oct. 15, 2022

MONEY MATTERS-CHANGING MEDICARE PLANS

How to change Medicare plans, and why you might want to.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year; Worsening inflation keeps pressure on Fed; Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

QUICK FIX

Millennials are in peak nesting mode. There’s just a not-so-small problem: escalating home prices and mortgage rates.

TECH TAKE

It’s the time of year to consider installing the latest software on your smartphone with a free update designed to provide the best security along with other new features.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

How to handle ‘quiet quitting’

CENTERPIECE

Goldilocks dilemma on jobs

The U.S. job market cooled last month, but probably not enough to convince the Fed’s inflation fighters to relent on aggressive interest rate hikes

MARKET PULSE

Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset; Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks; Bahamas to increase minimum wage

OFF THE CHARTS-RECESSION STOCKS

The S&P 500 has plunged roughly 24% from its record earlier this year. If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market may have still more to drop.

INSIDER Q&A-SUSTAINABLE INVESTING

Lisa Woll, the outgoing CEO of sustainable investing organization US SIF, talks to The Associated Press about how the industry is confronting challenges from political foes opposed to its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

For questions about Money & Markets Extra modules, contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.