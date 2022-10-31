On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Norway ups military preparedness, cites need for vigilance

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 9:53 am
2 min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway said Monday it’s stepping up its military preparedness, but the NATO member’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said there is “no reason to believe that Russia will want to invade Norway or any other country directly.”

“We must be more vigilant,” Gahr Støre said. “I don’t believe ordinary people will notice any change.”

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Norwegian government had boosted its level of preparedness, he said, adding...

READ MORE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway said Monday it’s stepping up its military preparedness, but the NATO member’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said there is “no reason to believe that Russia will want to invade Norway or any other country directly.”

“We must be more vigilant,” Gahr Støre said. “I don’t believe ordinary people will notice any change.”

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Norwegian government had boosted its level of preparedness, he said, adding that Russia’s “large losses … are causing the Russian regime to resort to new means.”

Gahr Støre stressed that nothing has happened in recent hours to cause the increase of preparedness, which was “due to developments over time.”

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram declined to give details as what the increased preparedness meant, saying it was classified. Norway has a 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia in the Arctic.

Last week, Norwegian authorities detained a man who they say posed as a Brazilian scholar but was allegedly a Russian intelligence officer suspected of spying out state secrets. Norway’s PST domestic intelligence service said his name was Mikhail Mikushin.

The suspect was detained Monday in the Arctic city of Tromsoe, where he worked at the Arctic University of Norway.

Several Russian citizens have been detained in Norway in recent weeks, chiefly for being in possession of drones or allegedly photographing subjects covered by a photography ban. Most have since been released.

European nations have heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

The damaged Nord Stream pipelines off Sweden and Denmark discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

The Russian Embassy in Norway’s capital, Oslo, has alleged that authorities there have used drone and ship sightings, as well as Russians with cameras, to fuel a “spy mania.”

        Read more: Government News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories