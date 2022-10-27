On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NY Post fires employee for ‘vile’ takeover of Twitter feed

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 5:04 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper’s website and Twitter feed.

The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Another false tweet had Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying he would “order Border Patrol to start slaughtering illegals.”

The Post, in a statement, said its investigation concluded the acts were committed by an employee, who was fired. No details were released on who the employee was or how one person had the ability to hijack the accounts.

“This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the Post said.

