Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Correction: Capitol Police Face Community story

MICHAEL GOLDBERG
October 4, 2022 6:59 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 30, 2022, about how police pursue suspects in Jackson, Mississippi, The Associated Press misquoted Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell by saying “law enforcement” instead of “law and order.” The correct quote is: “Don’t sit here and complain about crime and death and murder and kids killing kids and tell me there’s respect for law and order. Because there’s not.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|11 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
10|11 NAVSEA Small Business Industry Day 2022...
10|11 Adobe, Yext & Carahsoft Networking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories