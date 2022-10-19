Officials: Federal agent killed during training in Florida

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 4:42 pm
MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor was shot and killed during a training class Wednesday morning at a South Florida gun range, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range in western Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said during a news conference. The agent was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael Silva confirmed during the news conference that an agent had been assigned to the county-owned range as an instructor.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives will investigate the shooting. Officials didn’t immediately identify the agent or release any details about how the agent was shot.

