On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 11:33 am
< a min read
      

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

“This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department,” police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has been determined.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 DigiMarCon Africa 2022 - Digital...
10|27 Catch 'Em in the Act: An...
10|27 Embracing Strategic Portfolio...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories