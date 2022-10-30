On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police: Men attack vigil outside Iranian embassy in Berlin

The Associated Press
October 30, 2022 10:32 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear banners and flags from a mobile home parked near the building.

Despite calls by the officer for them to stop, the assailants opened the door to the mobile home...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear banners and flags from a mobile home parked near the building.

Despite calls by the officer for them to stop, the assailants opened the door to the mobile home and attacked the four men inside, police said in a statement.

Three of occupants were injured in the ensuing fight, it said. The assailants fled by car.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

German news agency dpa reported that the mobile home sported banners reading “Iranians want democracy” and “Women Life Freedom,” a slogan widely used in recent anti-government protests in Iran.

There have also been large solidarity protests in Germany and other European countries.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News