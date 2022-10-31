Police standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in downtown Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted more than a hour Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the heavy police response near Government Plaza, which contains multiple Mobile County offices and courts. But photos and video from the scene showed dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a... READ MORE

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Multiple police officers with weapons drawn surrounded a vehicle parked outside a government building in downtown Mobile, Alabama, in a standoff that lasted more than a hour Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the heavy police response near Government Plaza, which contains multiple Mobile County offices and courts. But photos and video from the scene showed dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a curb.

Police said the standoff began after a person showed up outside the building with a gunshot wound, news outlets reported.

A main road through the city was blocked, as was a tunnel that passes under the Mobile River leading out of the city.

