St. Lucia charges president of island’s Senate

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 5:02 pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia announced Friday that the president of its Senate faces criminal charges.

Officials did not specify the charges, but instead referred to a legal code that relates to the perversion of justice. No further details were immediately available.

St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre said in a statement that he was revoking the appointment of Stanley Felix and relieving him of all senatorial duties.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Felix has an attorney.

Top Stories