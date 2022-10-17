Swedish Parliament conservative elects prime minister

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is expected to be presented Tuesday. His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority... READ MORE

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is expected to be presented Tuesday. His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

After a month of talks with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, Kristersson presented an agreement that gave them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics. They took over 20% of the vote at the Sept. 11 election.

