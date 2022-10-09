Tuesday Spotlight, ADVISORY

EDITORS: The following story will move Monday as this week’s Tuesday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report: MILITARY-MENTAL HEALTH WASHINGTON — Rising suicide rates among active-duty military members have forced the Pentagon to review its mental health protocols. But many soldiers in crisis fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek assistance often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal... READ MORE

MILITARY-MENTAL HEALTH

WASHINGTON — Rising suicide rates among active-duty military members have forced the Pentagon to review its mental health protocols. But many soldiers in crisis fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek assistance often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal pressure to stay on the job. The Pentagon has created an independent committee to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs, while a network of military-adjacent charitable organizations has tried to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts. By Ashraf Khalil. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos.

