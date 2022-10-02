Tuesday Spotlight, ADVISORY

EDITORS: The following story will move Monday as this week’s Tuesday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report: ELECTION 2022-REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The packing of Black voters into just one of the state’s seven congressional... READ MORE

ELECTION 2022-REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The packing of Black voters into just one of the state’s seven congressional districts leaves many of them without a voice and gives Republicans one more seat than they should have based on demographics and party affiliation. Partisan gerrymandering has reduced the influence of Black voters for decades in a state that is synonymous with the civil rights movement. By Kim Chandler, Mark Sherman and Gary Fields. UPCOMING: 2,500 words, photos, 1,100-word abridged version.

