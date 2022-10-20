On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

ÚK: Russian fighter releases missile in technical mistake

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 8:47 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary revealed Thursday that a Russian fighter jet released a missile near an RAF aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea last month.

Ben Wallace told the House of Commons on Thursday that an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint – a spy plane – “interacted with’’ two Russian SU-27s. One of the fighter jets “released a missile in the vicinity of’’ the British plane beyond visual range, he...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary revealed Thursday that a Russian fighter jet released a missile near an RAF aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea last month.

Ben Wallace told the House of Commons on Thursday that an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint – a spy plane – “interacted with’’ two Russian SU-27s. One of the fighter jets “released a missile in the vicinity of’’ the British plane beyond visual range, he said.

While it is not unusual for planes to be shadowed in international airspace, Wallace said he suspended flights and demanded an explanation from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“The reply by the Russian minister of defense on Oct. 10 stated they have conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and stated it was a technical malfunction of the SU-27 fighter,’’ he told lawmakers. “They also acknowledge that the incident took place in international airspace.”

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Wallace said the suspended flights had resumed but are now escorted by fighter aircraft.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 USAG Italy/Vicenza Tactical & Tech...
10|26 How CalypsoAI is Bringing Independent...
10|26 Virtual Monthly Speaker Series:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories