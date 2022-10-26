On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

UK Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans

The Associated Press
October 26, 2022 6:20 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country’s economic affairs until Nov. 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.

Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on Oct. 31.

The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country’s economic affairs until Nov. 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.

Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on Oct. 31.

The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have agreed that the statement will include a forecast from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

“It will contain the UK’s medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability,” the Treasury said on Twitter.

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories