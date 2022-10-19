On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Union members approve new contract with UPS

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 10:53 am
ATLANTA (AP) — Aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said.

Wage hikes of 3.3% and increases in pension benefits will begin in November 2023, the union said in a statement Tuesday after more than 87% of voting members of Teamsters Local 2727 approved the deal.

With headquarters in metro Atlanta, the shipping company will increase pension contributions a half-percent to 13.5% beginning in November 2025, the statement said.

Local 2727 represents aircraft maintenance workers and other UPS aviation employees in 93 cities nationwide, the Teamsters said.

