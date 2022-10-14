US Midterm Elections, ADVISORY

EDITORS: The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The contests will determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term, along with races for governor and various ballot measures on key issues, including abortion and marijuana. All 435 U.S. House seats will be decided, with Democrats currently holding a narrow five-seat majority. 36 U.S. Senate races are up for election. Control of the chamber, now... READ MORE

The U.S. midterm elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The contests will determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term, along with races for governor and various ballot measures on key issues, including abortion and marijuana.

All 435 U.S. House seats will be decided, with Democrats currently holding a narrow five-seat majority. 36 U.S. Senate races are up for election. Control of the chamber, now evenly split between the parties, could come down to a handful of tight battleground state contests. Voters in 36 states will choose governors.

The AP plans comprehensive Election Day coverage for text, photos, video and audio, with live updates, developments, insight into opinions of voters, and race calls.

NOV. 8:

ELECTION 2022: Continuing coverage of critical races for Congress, governor and offices that could shape the future of voting. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 1 a.m. Story will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2022 – LIVE UPDATES: Analysis, updates and color from reporters at campaign headquarters and other strategic locations across the U.S. UPCOMING: by 9 a.m., photos, with updates throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2022 – AMERICA VOTES: Voters are unified in anger and fear for the future in this year’s midterms. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos by 10 a.m.

ELECTION 2022 – SECRETARIES OF STATE: The midterms could have significant consequences for oversight of elections in the U.S. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 10 a.m. Story will be updated with developments and results.

ELECTION 2022 – VOTING: Election falsehoods, restrictive new voting laws and threats of violence create uncertainty for those casting and counting ballots on Election Day. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 10 a.m.

ELECTION 2022 – VOTECAST: AP VoteCast offers insight into the midterm electorate and voter attitudes across the U.S. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 2 p.m. Updates will move throughout the evening.

ELECTION 2022 – BIDEN: This year’s midterms will have profound implications for the remainder of the president’s first term. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos by 2 p.m.

ELECTION 2022 – CONGRESS: The makeup of Congress is poised to undergo a significant shift after this year’s midterms. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos by 2 p.m. Story will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2022 – BALLOT MEASURES: Voters in more than 20 states face a range of ballot initiatives, including questions on voting, guns and slavery. UPCOMING: 900- words, photos by 2 p.m. Story will be updated with developments and results.

ELECTION 2022 – ABORTION: Five states hold referendums on abortion. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 2 p.m. Story will be updated with developments and results.

ELECTION 2022 – MARIJUANA: Five states hold referendums on recreational marijuana legalization. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 2 p.m. Story will be updated with developments and results.

ELECTION 2022 – ANALYSIS: Analysis of the 2022 midterm elections. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 11:30 p.m.

ELECTION 2022 – TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways form the 2022 midterm elections. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 11:30 p.m.

EXPLAINERS:

The AP plans the following racecall explainers on Election Night. Additional explainers will be added on merits:

– Election 2022-House-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Arizona-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Colorado-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Georgia-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Nevada-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-New Hampshire-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Ohio-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Pennsylvania-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-Wisconsin-Explainer

– Election 2022-Senate-North Carolina-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Arizona-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Florida-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Georgia-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Michigan-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Nevada-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Oregon-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Pennsylvania-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Texas-Explainer

– Election 2022-Governor-Wisconsin-Explainer

AP VIDEO:

AP video plans continuous live coverage on Election Day, from poll openings to election night rallies. Live feeds and edits are planned for major Senate races, including contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Ohio. Coverage will also include gubernatorial elections in Florida, Georgia and Arizona.

Live beauty shots of the U.S. Capitol and the White House will be available all day.

AP PHOTOS:

AP will provide photos from across the U.S. on Election Day, including voting and a selection of winners in key races.

