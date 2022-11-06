AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Manchin: Biden’s coal comments are ‘divorced from reality’

Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

Biden’s alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?

GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

Medicare enrollees warned about...

READ MORE