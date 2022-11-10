AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EST

AP VoteCast: Midterm races a patchwork, not a national vote

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven election

Democrats carry close governor races on abortion, democracy

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns

Analysis: A stunning draw as Democrats hold their own

Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China’s Xi

Candidates who backed...

READ MORE