AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 12:05 am
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
VP Harris fights for Democrats’ future — and her own
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on
Misinformation thrives on video site popular with far-right
Misinformation and the midterm elections:...

