AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 12:05 am
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections
Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
