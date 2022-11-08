AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections
Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
Musk’s partisan tweets...
READ MORE
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections
Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
Musk’s partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.