AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal

In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns

After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police

G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

Nevada ACLU requests probe...

READ MORE