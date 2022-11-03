Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 12:09 am
< a min read
      

Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police
G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
Nevada ACLU requests probe...

READ MORE

Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal

In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns

After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police

G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count

Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|9 SecureWorld Seattle
11|9 Hand & Power Tools-Support Your...
11|9 How Automation Bots are Helping the New...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories