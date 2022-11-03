AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police
G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
Nevada ACLU requests probe...
READ MORE
Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
Biden, the optimist, wrestles with US democracy concerns
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police
G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.