AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Leading Republicans try to...
READ MORE
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate says
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.